SC suggests Mainak Mehta to provide CBI with letter of authority to access bank accounts

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested to Mainak Mehta, who is fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, to provide the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a 'letter of authority' to access and probe his offshore bank accounts in connection with the PNB fraud case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha's suggestions came while hearing the CBI plea against the Bombay High Court order allowing Mehta to travel to Hong Kong.

CBI has challenged the Bombay High Court order which allowed Mehta to travel to his home in Hong Kong. Mehta, a British national who lives in Hong Kong with his family, returned to India in September 2021 and made his first appearance before the court in Mumbai.



CBI told the court that it apprehends that huge amounts of money that have gone into those accounts and Mehta, who is a foreign national, is not giving access to the accounts.

Mehta's counsel said that they have cooperated with the CBI but the probe agency is making false allegations against him.

The court has listed the matter for February 9 for further hearing. (ANI)

