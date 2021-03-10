SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the farm laws will be tagged with other similar matters pending before it.

The three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde comprised of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian tagged the present petition filed by Sanpreet Singh and Vadde Shobandreeswara Rao, along with the petitions already pending before it.



"We tag this petition along with others pending before us," the CJI Bobde-led bench said.

The petitioners, Vadde Shobandreeswara Rao and Sanpreet Singh moved to the top Court challenging the constitutional validity of three farm laws by the Central government.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

