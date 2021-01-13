SC takes suo moto cognizance over pollution in Yamuna, issues notice to Haryana govt

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on issues relating to pollution in the Yamuna river.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also issued notice to Haryana government on the plea of Delhi Jal Board which complaint that highly pollutant water is being released by Haryana.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for Delhi Jal Board argued that the Yamuna water being supplied by Haryana to Delhi has high ammonia levels.



Arora told the Bench that ammonia mixing with other pollutants could cause cancer.

The DJB said in Haryana Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) don't work causing high ammonia level and making the water unfit to drink. It also filed a plea against the Haryana government for dumping untreated discharge in the Yamuna which was spiking the level of Ammonia, thereby making it "unfit" water to be supplied to Delhi people.

The Bench while taking suo moto cognizance of the polluted Yamuna river also appointed senior advocate Meenakshi Arora as amicus curiae in the case to assist it. (ANI)

