Foam in water near the bank of Yamuna river in Delhi's kalindi kunj area (File photo)
SC takes suo motu cognizance of Delhi water pollution row, asks governments not to enter into rivalry

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the polluted water issue in the national capital and said that "problem of governance should not come in the way in such matters".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been at loggerheads from past few days after a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) stated that the water quality in Delhi did not meet its standards.
Taking note of the matter, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said, "It is expected from the machinery not to enter into the rival claims but to sit down together, work it out on how to make water safe."
The top court took cognizance to "verify whether the drinking water is safe or not for the people". It asked the center and Delhi government to come back with all the relevant statistics.
The bench also sought a response from states and union territories (UTs) within six weeks on why they should not be made liable to pay compensation to people for not providing clean air and safe drinking water.
The apex court also heard the matter concerning air pollution in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of northern India today.
On the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the court slammed Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh government for failing to curb stubble burning and also came down heavily on the Central government for not taking concrete steps to improve the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
The AQI on Monday in the national capital docked at 218, which falls in the 'poor' category.
The court directed Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and finalize plans within 10 days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.
Justice Arun Mishra further said that Delhi is "worse than hell". "Life is not so cheap in India and you will have to pay. You have no right to be in the chair," he said. (ANI)

