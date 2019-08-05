The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

SC to begin day-to-day hearing of Ayodhya title dispute from Tuesday

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Supreme Court's Constitution Bench will from Tuesday start day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case.
As per the Supreme Court's cause list for August 6, the case will be brought before a five-judge constitutional bench at 10.30 AM tomorrow.
Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had observed that the mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute failed to achieve an amicable settlement and decided to hold day-to-day hearings in the decades-old case from August 6.
After taking note of a report of the three-member mediation panel led by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "The mediation proceedings have not resulted in any final settlement. We, therefore, have to proceed with the hearing of the cases/appeals, which will commence on and from August 6."
The hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis until the arguments are concluded, the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer said in its order.
It asked the lawyers from the Hindu and Muslim parties to indicate the pleadings and evidence on which they propose to rely to allow the Registry officials to keep the documents ready for the perusal of the court.
The bench was hearing a batch of petitions seeking an end to the mediation process and the start of hearing in the Ayodhya title suit.
The bench said that the court is aware that there are many aspects in the matter and it will deal with them.
Among the petitioners is Rajendra Singh, son of one of the original plaintiffs -- Gopal Singh Visharad.
Later, it had granted time till August 15 to the panel to complete the mediation process. Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

Goa police arrest kidnapper, rescue minor girl

South Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): State Police here arrested a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl after a complaint was filed by her parents, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

J-K Governor reviews security after scrapping of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security and law and order in the state, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Anticipating rains, schools to remain closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow owing to heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), District Collector (DC) T Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Modi government delivers on key ideological demand of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Modi government on Monday delivered on what has been one of BJP's longest-pending demands and has been on its agenda and that of its predecessor Jana Sangh for 68 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:36 IST

2 held in Goa over alleged involvement in prostitution

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Police detained two women for their alleged involvement in prostitution at Calangute market here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:35 IST

Parliament building lit up in celebration of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Right after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament building was illuminated on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Darkest day for me and my ancestors, all powers taken away: Sajad Lone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday termed the abolishment of Article 370 as the "darkest day" for him and his ancestors while stating that the formation of a Union Territory will amount to stripping of powers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:32 IST

Put aside ideological fixations, debate what's best for India:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday called for political differences to be put aside on the issue of scrapping Article 370 while asserting that India's interest should be prioritised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:31 IST

With the removal of Article 370 from J-K, my vow is complete:...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that with this a special vow he had taken back in 1990 has been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:29 IST

Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In accordance with the Supreme Court order, Unnao rape survivor was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:28 IST

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Nalin Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for not attending the hearing with respect to a case that was filed against him over a provocative speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:23 IST

Mistake committed by then govt corrected today: Fadnavis on...

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370, saying a mistake committed by the earlier government has been corrected today.

Read More
iocl