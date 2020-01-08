SC to consult CJI to decide about open hearing on AGR review petition

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will take a call on whether the review petitions against the court's judgment on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) will be heard in an open court or not, after due consultation with Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that he will take a call after discussing the matter with the CJI.

In a major setback to telecom companies, the Supreme Court had on October 24, rejected the Telecom companies appeal against the Centre's definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), and asked these Telecom companies -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and many others --

to pay more than Rs 90,000 crores to the Centre by January 2020.

Telecom companies had then moved the apex court and filed a review petition seeking an open court hearing on the same. (ANI)

