New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the grant of permanent commission for women officers in the Indian Navy today.
This judgment follows a verdict by the Supreme Court in favour of permanent commission for women in Indian Army.
The apex court in February this year had ruled that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. (ANI)
SC to deliver judgment today on permanent commission for women officers in Navy
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:36 IST
