SC to deliver order on Oct 17 over TMC leader Manik Bhattacharya's plea in teachers' recruitment scam

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court will deliver an order on October 17 on the plea of the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya challenging Calcutta High Court's order in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikaram will deliver its order on the plea by Manik Bhattacharya challenging the Calcutta HC order.

Earlier the Supreme Court reserved the order on Manik Bhattacharya's plea and extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further orders.

The court said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue until further.

On September 27, the court ordered not to take coercive steps against the petitioner which was later extended.



Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Manik Bhattacharya moved the Supreme Court and sought interim relief.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

CBI told the court that the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage and alleged that Manik Bhattacharya was a kingpin.

During the hearing, the court sought to know whether Manik Bhattacharya was cooperating with the investigation and participating in the probe or not.

Manik Bhattacharya's lawyer said that he has gone to the agencies' office whenever he called.

Enforcement Directorate is also probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and has earlier summoned Manik Bhattacharya. ED has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

