SC to deliver verdict in land acquisition case on Friday

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): A five judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will deliver the judgment on Friday in a case concerning the grant of compensation under Section 24 of the land acquisition law of 2013.

Last year, Justice Arun Mishra, heading the Bench, had refused to recuse himself from hearing the case related to the interpretation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The bench began hearing five matters related to the land acquisition case from October 15 last year. As the constitution bench began hearing the matters, a farmers' association had sought the recusal of Justice Mishra, alleging conflict of interest.

The association sought Justice Mishra's recusal on the ground of judicial propriety saying that the bench is examining the correctness of a judgment, which was also authored by him. (ANI)