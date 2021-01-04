SC to deliver verdict on pleas against Central Vista project tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan to redevelop Central Vista project.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 am tomorrow.

There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of Central Vista project in the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.



Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, had observed that the central government may lay down the foundation stone for the Central Vista project but no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

