SC to examine petitions challenging land acquisition for bullet train on March 20

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will examine the petitions filed by farmers challenging the land acquisition for the bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on March 20.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Deepak Gupta and comprising of Justice Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Central and Gujarat government, and National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, and said, we will hear the petitions on March 20.

The farmers had moved the Apex Court seeking a direction to halt the land acquisition. (ANI)

