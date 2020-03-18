SC to further restrict functioning amid coronavirus fears

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Supreme Court has decided to further limit its functioning and will restrict the number of courts to four on Thursday, a senior official in the top court said.

The apex court had earlier announced that it will only hear urgent matters till March 31.

This comes in line with the top court's decision to introduce several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants, and journalists in the courtroom.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, along with three other judges visited the Supreme Court corridors and inspected the area to take stock of the situation inside the premise.

Thermal-screening of the lawyers, litigants, and media persons are also being conducted in the Supreme Court since Monday. (ANI)

