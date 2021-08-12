SC to hear after 8 weeks, plea seeking ban on use of plastic in poll campaigns

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday posted a plea filed against the use of plastic, especially banners and hoarding during the election, for hearing after eight weeks as the Centre informed that a draft notification has been issued in this regard.

A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao took into note the submission of Centre that a draft notification has been issued for banning plastics polyvinyl chloride (PVC) less than 100 microns.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Centre, told the apex court that the draft notification was issued and objections were received. The Bench, thereafter, posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.



"List the matter for hearing after eight weeks. We hope and trust that in the meantime, the Union of India will proceed to pass suitable orders and directions after finalising objections to draft notifications," the Bench stated.

During the hearing, advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, who was appearing for the petitioner, contended that several states have banned it and said that PVC is not necessary. "Alternatives are available, we don't need PVC to harm our environment," he added.

The apex court was hearing a petition, filed by advocate W Edwin Wilson, against the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order asking the Election Commission of India and chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic.

The plea said that the NGT did not pass effective order on the main issue of banning on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) banners used in elections. Later, it is discarded as waste, which is harmful to the environment.

The tribunal's order came after it was informed that the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) had asked the chief secretaries and the chief electoral officers of all states and UTs to use alternative options during election campaigns. The Ministry had said that it had written letters to them asking to use material such as compostable plastic, natural fabrics, recycled paper and other eco-friendly material. (ANI)

