SC to hear after four weeks plea seeking consecutive jail sentence to convicts

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will hear after four weeks a petition seeking consecutive jail sentences to the convicts in corruption, separatism, terrorism and money laundering cases.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant passed the order after the petitioner, BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, mentioned the matter before it for urgent hearing.



Upadhyay sought a direction to the concerned authorities seeking jail sentences to convicts in corruption, separatism, terrorism and money laundering cases to go "consecutively and not concurrently".



Concurrent sentences are served at the same time while consecutive sentences are served individually.



At present, the jail sentences on these offenses are accorded concurrently. The petitioner stated that the sentence should be consecutive otherwise it would have a deterrent effect on the convicts and the society. (ANI)

