SC to hear Arnab Goswami's petition challenging FIRs against him on Friday

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the petition filed by journalist Arnab Goswami challenging the FIRs registered against him in various parts of the country.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah will hear the petition at 10.30 am.

Reportedly, hundreds of FIR have been filed against Goswami in various states across the country.

Earlier today, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami saying that this is "against democracy".

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

