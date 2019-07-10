The Supreme Court (File photo)
SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The matter will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
An application for early hearing was filed by one of the original plaintiffs -- Gopal Singh Visharad, yesterday, saying no progress has been made in the mediation ordered by the apex court to settle the issue.
The bench, while agreeing to look into the matter, had asked the plaintiff to file the necessary application to this effect.
The court had on March 8 constituted a three-member committee, chaired by former Supreme court judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, for exploring possibilities of an amicable settlement to the land dispute.
The panel also comprised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.
The court had expressed the view that the proceedings must be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success.
On May 10, the court had given time till August 15 to mediation panel to find an amicable solution to the dispute. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 22:04 IST

Editors Guild condemns FM's decision of blocking access for...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Editors Guild on Wednesday condemned the Finance Ministry's arbitrary decision to deny even government-accredited journalists' access to its offices in North Block, without prior appointment.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 22:02 IST

Punjab CM orders crackdown on power theft to check PSPCL losses

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on power theft in a bid to check the huge losses suffered by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), particularly in the areas bordering Pakistan and Haryana.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:57 IST

Iconic Tourism Site: Naveen Patnaik urges Centre for inclusion...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged the Centre to include at least two tourist places of Odisha in its list of Iconic Tourism Sites.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:54 IST

Noida police arrest 60 foreigners with no valid travel documents

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Noida police on Wednesday arrested 60 foreign nationals with no valid travel documents. The foreign nationals are suspected to be involved in illegal liquor and drug business.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:54 IST

Mamata condemns 'locking up' of Congress MLAs, terms it...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned what she called as "locking up of Congress MLAs". The Chief Minister also termed it a "conspiracy of Delhi."

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:52 IST

Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with no valid travel docs

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with no valid travel documents and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here. The foreign nationals are suspected to be involved in illegal liquor and drug business.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:35 IST

PM sends two Ministers to urge Cong to cooperate in smooth...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent two Cabinet Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Thawarchand Gehlot to speak to Congress for the smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha despite the fact that the party continued to disrupt the Upper House even today, sources said. Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:17 IST

Shah, Modi are behind political crisis in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are offering money and even threatening Congress MLAs in Karnataka.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:09 IST

No Make in India, it's all Break in India: WB FM on Central Budget

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): There is no Make in India, it is all Break in India, said Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:02 IST

CCEA approves third phase of PMGSY

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to consolidate 1,25,000 km of roads an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore over the next five years.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:01 IST

10 Goa Congress MLAs join BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 10 : Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka, suffered yet another blow after 10 of its MLAs in Goa joined the BJP.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Toll plaza brawl: BJP MP's security men suspended

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Two security men posted with BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria were suspended on Wednesday after they were caught on camera assaulting toll plaza employees in Agra on July 6.

