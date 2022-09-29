SC to hear bail plea of Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehlot on Friday

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the interim bail plea of Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehlot on medical grounds.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said that the interim bail plea of Gehlot be listed before a bench presided by Justice BR Gavai on Friday.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the interim bail plea of Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehlot before the Supreme Court.

Gehlot has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated September 28, which denied to extend his interim bail extension.



Delhi High Court order has come on Directorate of Enforcement plea seeking to set aside the order dated 30.08.2022 granting an extension of interim bail to the Gehlot for a period of six weeks with effect from 19.08.2022 passed by an Additional Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

Gehlot was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in July last year.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided Gehlot, his company Aman Hospitality Private Limited (AHPL), some other firms of the Ambience group, directors in the company Dayanand Singh, Mohan Singh Gehlot, and their associates.

The ED case on Gehlot, a promoter of the Ambience Mall in Gurugram, is based on a 2019 FIR of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu against AHPL and its directors for alleged money laundering in the construction and development of the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel located near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.

The ED claimed its probe found that a huge part of the loan amount of more than Rs 800 crore, which was sanctioned by a consortium of banks for the hotel project, was siphoned off by AHPL, Raj Singh Gehlot, and his associates through a web of companies owned and controlled by them. (ANI)

