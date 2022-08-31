SC to hear case relating to sexual harassment against judges on Nov 15

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed its Secretary-General to respond in a case relating to the enquiry mechanism into sexual harassment cases against sitting and retired judges.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, A S Oka and Vikram Nath, ordered the Secretary-General to file his reply within four weeks on the issue after senior advocate Indira Jaising told that the Secretary-General was yet to file an affidavit.

Jaising also said she would like to file some additional material relating to the latest developments on evolving a mechanism within the judiciary to handle such complaints.



The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on November 15.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a law intern in 2014 accusing a former Supreme Court judge of sexual harassment. The judge had obtained a gag order against the media from the Delhi High Court in January 2014 from publishing any content that "highlights the allegations" made by the victim.

The judge had denied the claims as "baseless, fraudulent and motivated".

In January 2014, the apex court admitted the petition for hearing while noting that "as on date, there is no mechanism to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment against all judicial officers, sitting or retired judges, whether while holding office or not" and agreed to issue notice on this limited aspect. (ANI)

