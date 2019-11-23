SC to hear CBI's appeal against ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar's bail on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Monday an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar by the Calcutta High Court in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

As per the Supreme Court website, a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, will hear the CBI's appeal on November 25.

Kumar was granted interim protection from arrest by the Calcutta High Court on October 1.

Challenging the Calcutta High Court's order, the investigating agency had moved the apex court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kumar.

The 1989-batch IPS officer is accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund (Ponzi) scam when he headed the special investigation team of the West Bengal Police to probe the matter before it was transferred to the CBI.

The former Kolkata top cop is presently posted as Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

