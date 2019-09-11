SC to hear CBI's plea against protection from arrest granted to sacked I-T Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the protection from arrest granted to sacked Income Tax commissioner S K Srivastava by the Odisha High Court.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which was subsequently allowed.

The High Court had accorded him protection from arrest in a corruption case.

Earlier this year, the investigating agency had allegedly recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore and cash over Rs 16.5 crore from his residence, following which he was sacked. (ANI)

