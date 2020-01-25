SC to hear Centre's plea seeking enhanced settlement over Bhopal gas tragedy

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear from January 28, a petition filed by the central government seeking an enhanced settlement amount from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) and reimbursement of relief and rehab expenses incurred by state and Centre after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

A five-judge Constitution bench will hear the petition, which was filed in December 2010, from Jan 28.

The petition seeks additional compensation of Rs 7,413 crores and a re-examination of the apex court's February 14, 1989 judgment which fixed compensation at USD 470 million.

The central government reportedly stated before the Supreme Court that the earlier settlement was based on incorrect assumptions on the number of deaths, injuries, and losses.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. (ANI)

