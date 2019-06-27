SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Bihar: Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured for protesting...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, heads of a woman and her daughter were tonsured by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt. Two men involved in the act have been arrested by police.