SC to hear J-K scribe Anuradha Bhasin's plea on Nov 5

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday posted the plea of Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times for November 5.

Bhasin has challenged alleged restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley, in the wake of the revocation of Article 370.

Earlier, the Central government had filed an affidavit in Bhasin's petition and contended that there are no restrictions on the movement of the media personnel in the region.

On November 5, the top court will also hear filed by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who had sought a nod from it to visit his family members and relatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the government scrapped Article 370 which gave special provisions to the state. (ANI)

