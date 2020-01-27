SC to hear Nirbhaya convict petition on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a writ petition filed by one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The three-judge bench of the Apex Court will begin the hearing at 12:30 pm on the plea filed by convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, who has challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President of India.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Besides Mukesh, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Pawan are facing the gallows for gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in the national capital.

Another accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial.

Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime. (ANI)

