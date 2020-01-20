SC to hear Nirbhaya convict's Special Leave Petition today

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the death row convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of crime, and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact during the proceedings in the case.

The Delhi High Court had rejected the revision petition of Pawan and

he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17, Friday.



Pawan's date of birth as per school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this, Pawan's lawyer, A P Singh claimed in the petition.



A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, will hear the SLP filed by one of the death row convicts, Pawan Gupta tomorrow.

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.



Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

