SC to hear on Feb 7 pleas challenging Allahabad HC's DJ ban order

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday posted for hearing on February 7 the pleas challenging Allahabad High Court's order imposing a blanket ban on Disk Jockey (DJ) services across Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that the interim order staying the Allahabad High Court decision shall continue adding that an appropriate bench will hear the matter in the next hearing.

The apex court had, in November last year, stayed the Allahabad High Court in the matter and asked the authorities to grant permission to the DJ operators to perform as per law.

Terming the noise generated by DJs as "unpleasant" and of "obnoxious level", the Allahabad High Court had on August 20 last year imposed a blanket ban on DJ services across the state. (ANI)

