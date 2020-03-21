SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter.

A three-judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petitions seeking the removal of protestors on March 23.

A fresh petition was filed in the apex court by advocate Ashutosh Dubey and BJP leader and advocate Nand Kishor Garg seeking directions for immediate removal or dispersal of mass gathering at Shaheen Bagh in view of the health hazards posed by the coronavirus.

The top court will also hear two pleas - one by lawyer and petitioner Amit Sahni and another by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg - seeking the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh claiming that road blockage is causing inconvenience to the people.

Hundreds of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The fresh plea said that coronavirus pandemic is highly communicable and being transmitted from human to human engulfing under its sweep all the crowded public places as a potential transmitter of this deadly virus.

Earlier, in road blockage matter, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors had filed their report in a sealed cover following their talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)

