Supreme Court of India
SC to hear petitions connected with Maharashtra Political Crisis on January 13

ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2022 12:21 IST


New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, fixed January 13, 2023, to hear the batch of petitions connected to the 'Maharashtra Political Crisis', as per reports.
This batch of petitions was filed by rival factions of Shiv Sena in the political fight between Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and current CM Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

