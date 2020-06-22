SC to hear petitions seeking modifications of its order staying Jagannath Rath Yatra

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order of June 18, which had stayed the annual 'Rath Yatra' in Puri and all other places in Odisha, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A single-judge bench of the apex court will hear the petitions today.

The top court had stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was slated to being on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde had said that such gatherings cannot take place at the time of the pandemic.

"Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra cannot be allowed this year," the top court remarked.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO named Odisha Vikas Parishad seeking a stay on the annual Rath Yatra to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later, Dibyasingha Deb, Chairman of Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee, Puri had written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to take appropriate steps ensuring that state government immediately approaches the Supreme Court for partial modification of its June 18 order so as to allow Rath Yatra in Puri. (ANI)