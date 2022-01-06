SC to hear PIL seeking probe into security lapses during PM Modi's Punjab visit

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security while on a visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned the matter before the top court while terming it a serious lapse and sought a probe.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli asked Singh, who was appearing for an organization, Lawyer's Voice, which has filed the plea, to serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government and posted it for hearing on Friday.

Mentioning the matter before the CJI Bench, Singh sought an urgent hearing of the case saying a professional and efficient investigation is needed to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Singh said that it was a serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government to allow PM's cavalcade to be stranded on the road causing an unacceptable security breach.



CJI Ramana asked Singh about what does he expect from the court and whether the alleged security lapse happened in Bathinda or Ferozepur.

Singh said the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a meeting in Ferozepur but the security lapse happened in Bathinda.

"Given the situation in Punjab, there should be a fair probe into the lapse and accountability be fixed so that such a situation does not arise again in future," Singh told the apex court.

"The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minster rests with the State government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local Police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardized the security of the Prime Minister," the plea stated.

It alleged that private persons were given access to the PM's route, and others were instigated to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of Punjab.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister, who was on his way for an election rally, was stopped on a flyover after his convoy was blocked.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has set up a high-level team to probe the incident, which is expected to submit a report within three days. (ANI)

