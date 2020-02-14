SC to hear plea against Congress' manifesto for 2019 LS polls after 2 weeks

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking to declare manifesto of Indian National Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as "unfair" and against the Model Code of Conduct, as the party had promised freebies to voters in an attempt to bribe them.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. The petition seeks to declare null and void the winning seats of Congress party.

One Adarsh Kumar Agarwal has filed this petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party won 52 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

