Supreme Court (File Photo)
Supreme Court (File Photo)

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order on Maratha reservation on Friday

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea challenging the validity of the June 27 verdict of the Bombay High Court, which gave a go ahead to the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education in Maharashtra.
Sadavarte Gunaratne, the lawyer who challenged the Bombay High Court order, said, "The Bombay High Court judgment was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Honourable Chief Justice was pleased to have the hearing on coming Friday."
Speaking to ANI, Gunaratne said, "We have mentioned two points in front of the Chief Justice. One is that the reservation in Maharashtra after adding 16 per cent Maratha reservation goes up to 68 per cent. Secondly, the state government through the service commission is going to fill up 72,000 posts in the state of Maharashtra; hence we appealed for an urgent hearing in the matter."
"We are saying that the Maratha reservation is a threat to the basic structure of the Constitution. Secondly, several judgments have said that the reservation should not go beyond 51 per cent. This reservation was provided only for political one-upmanship," he added.
The Bombay High Court had on June 27 upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.
The Court had directed to cap the reservation at 12 per cent for admission to educational institutions and 13 per cent for government jobs.
The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30, 2018, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community.
Following the decision of the state legislature, several petitions were filed contending that the reservation to the community will raise the reservation in the state from 52 per cent to 68 per cent, which is 18 per cent higher than the ceiling set by the Supreme Court.
On this, the High Court had said that 50 per cent cap on the reservation can be "extended in exceptional situations".
The court also upheld the recommendations made by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission about the "backwardness" of the community, which the government had considered while extending the quota.
The Maratha community, which has been declared as a socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the state government, makes up a total of 33 per cent of the total population in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:58 IST

Tiware Dam breach: owman's body found, three more missing

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Monday recovered the body of a woman who had drowned in the floods cause by a breach in Tiware dam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:57 IST

AHTU of Delhi Police has rescued 333 children this year

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday informed that its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has rescued 333 children since January 1 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:56 IST

Decision to make all ministers quit to save coalition govt, says...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Monday said that the decision to make all the ministers reign from the cabinet was made to "save" the coalition government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:52 IST

Will sit in opposition if coalition govt fails to pull off...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress M P from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Monday said that his party will sit in the opposition if it fails to pull off a majority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:50 IST

India says UN report is a 'false narrative on situation in J-K'

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India on Monday said that the report of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is a mere continuation of the earlier "false and motivated narrative".

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Cong MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy to attend CLP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:45 IST

Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winni

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court examines seized bikes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : A special NIA court on Monday examined two motorbikes and five bicycles seized in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is facing trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:32 IST

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:29 IST

DMK raises NEET issue in Parliament, stages walk out

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre and staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament for rejecting two resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE

Read More
iocl