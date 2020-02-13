SC to hear plea challenging custody of Omar Abdullah tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear the plea challenging the custody of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 14.

The plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of Omar Abdullah and wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, will be heard tomorrow by a two-judge bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Indra Banerjee.

On February 12, the apex court judge Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar had recused from hearing the plea of Sara challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. The three-judge Bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna were scheduled to hear the case.

The hearing for the case was earlier supposed to have been held today but senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sara, had informed the court that he would not be available for the hearing. Thus, the top court scheduled the matter for hearing on Friday.

In her plea, Sara had said the order of detention is manifestly illegal and there is no question of Omar Abdullah being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

She also said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide" to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is "silenced".

The plea has sought quashing of the February 5 order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court. (ANI)

