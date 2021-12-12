SC to hear plea of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs against suspension on December 14

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday posted for hearing on December 14 the plea of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Maharashtra challenging their one-year suspension from the state Legislative Assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned for Tuesday the hearing of the matter which was listed today.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to hold the winter session of the state assembly between December 22 and 28 in Mumbai.

12 BJP MLAs were suspended on July 5 from the Assembly after the state government had accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. The motion to suspend these MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

On July 22 they had filed the plea in the top court challenging the resolution passed by the Assembly to suspend them for one year.

The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (ANI)