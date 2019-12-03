SC to hear plea on appointment of Election Commissioners after four weeks

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not accede to a request to urgently list a petition seeking appointment of Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India by a collegium consisting the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who said that the matter will be listed and heard after four weeks.

Upadhyay sought urgent hearing as the matter was pending before the apex court since September, 2018. (ANI)

