SC to hear plea on Bombay HC Justice Akil Kureshi elevation on August 2

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:39 IST

Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill introduced in RS amid uproar

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): An amendment bill that allows a Supreme Court judge besides the Chief Justice of India to be appointed as the chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) and increases the number of members from two to three, was on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha