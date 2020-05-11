SC to hear plea on stranded labourers tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition seeking instruction to the central government to identify and transport each stranded labourers to their homes in a dignified manner.

Special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17.

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the ministry. (ANI)

