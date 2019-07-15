SC to hear plea seeking appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as MP HC CJ on July 22

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Central government on implementing the collegium's recommendation pertaining to the appointment of Bombay High Court Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The division bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta slated the hearing in the case on July 22 and asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to know the stand of the government.
Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association had moved the court seeking Kureshi's appointment as the Chief Justice of MP High Court.
"Kureshi was appointed as a judge of Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court in November, 2018," the advocates' association said.
The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May this year. (ANI)
