SC to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into Darvesh Yadav's killing on June 25

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court agreed to hear on June 25 (Tuesday) a plea seeking CBI inquiry into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly shot dead by a fellow advocate inside the Agra court premises on June 12.

A Bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Surya Kant said it would hear the plea on Tuesday after a lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul seeks direction for providing police security to women advocates inside the court premises and its amenities beyond court working hours throughout the country.

In her plea, Kaul said, "There is no social security provided to the advocates either through bar councils or bar associations".

She further sought direction for Uttar Pradesh government to update about the progress of investigation in Darvesh Yadav murder case.

The petition also sought direction for Bar Council of India to formulate a scheme towards the social security measures for lady advocates in coordination with respective state bar councils.

It further said the "UP Bar Council and Bar Council of India to pay the family of deceased Darvesh Yadav a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs".

Advocate Kaul contended that gender disparity cannot be overlooked in the legal profession and safety and security ought to be made the first priority.

"Lady advocate will withhold themselves from contesting elections of bar associations and bar councils as her male colleagues envy her success from the very first day," the petition added.

Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a person identified as advocate Manish who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her at the Agra court premises, police said at that time.

Manish first shot Yadav and then fired a bullet at himself. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Yadav was the first woman chief of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. (ANI)

