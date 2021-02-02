SC to hear plea seeking judicial enquiry into Delhi's tractor rally violence

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking immediate direction for a judicial enquiry into the January 26, Republic Day, alleged violence during the farmers' tractor rally held in the national capital.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the petition.





The lawyer, Tiwari, in his petition also sought registration of FIR against those allegedly involved in the violence and dishonoured the national flag.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

