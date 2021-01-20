SC to hear plea seeking term extension of BCCI president Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Feb 16

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted the hearing for February 16 in a petition by BCCI related to the extension of the term of its president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, fixed the matter for hearing on February 16.

Justice Rao said that this matter has to be heard by another bench, as Justice Indu Malhotra cannot hear this matter.

He further asked all the respective parties to file their respective short note on this particular issue to Amicus Curiae P S Narsimha to ensure a smooth hearing in the case.



In December 2020, the Supreme Court on Wednesday posted a hearing for a bunch of petitions to January 2021.



A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao had disposed of a number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, noting that these applications need not be adjudicated by this court.

The BCCI had filed an application before the top court urging it to revise a rule in its new Constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year cooling-off period after six successive years in the BCCI or any state association.

The cooling-off was a major recommendation by the Justice RM Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country. (ANI)

