SC to hear plea today by UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of exam

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court will today hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of the upcoming Civil Services exam.

The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for two to three months in the wake of floods and rainfall in various parts of the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last week, the apex court had issued notice to the Centre and UPSC on the plea filed by aspirants.



The SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, while seeking a response from the Central government and UPSC, posted the matter for hearing on September 28.

The plea filed by 20 UPSC aspirants through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava against conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, on October 4, submitted that this seven hours long offline exam, which will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across India, is likely to be a big source of further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

They had submitted that for fear of the risk of illness or death, they may not be able to take the examination. (ANI)

