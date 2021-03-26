SC to hear plea tomorrow seeking release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will hear the matter tomorrow on the petition seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and restrain the Centre from implementing any order regarding deporting them to Myanmar.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said, "we will take up the matter tomorrow."



Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, for the petitioner, said that he is going to submit an important order of the International Court of Justice before the Supreme Court.

"Pass an order restraining the Union of India from taking any step towards the deportations of Rohingya refugees lodged in jails or detention centres in any part of the country in contravention of non-derogable principles of customary international laws and during the pendency of the case before this court," said the application filed.

In the same matter, there were other pleas filed by two Rohingya immigrants -- Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir -- who claimed they took refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence, and bloodshed against the community in that country. (ANI)

