SC to hear pleas of Cong, ex-Tripura Maharaja against Citizenship law on Dec 18

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the petition for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, who posted the matter for Wednesday.

The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became law after receiving the President's assent earlier this week following a debate in the Parliament.

More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, and Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others. (ANI)

