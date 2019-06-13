The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court

SC to hear students' plea on NEET questions tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by a group of students alleging that some questions in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were out of the NCERT syllabus.
A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on Thursday agreed to hear the case after the lawyer for the students mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.
The petition claimed that four questions in the NEET UG 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results of the examination on June 5. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:36 IST

Road caves in at a busy intersection in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], June 13 (ANI): A portion of a road caved in at the CPT junction in Adyar area in the heart of the city on Thursday, affecting traffic movement there after the spot was barricaded.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:36 IST

Karnataka government to waive all farm loans in one go

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): Following reports of loan-waiver gaffe, Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has decided to waive all eligible farm loans taken from nationalised banks in one go.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:28 IST

All Air Force personnel on board AN-32 dead

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): All 13 personnel on board the missing AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:17 IST

AN-32 crash: IAF search teams reach the crash site, no survivors found

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): All 13 personnel on board the missing AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:15 IST

Tamil Nadu: NIA raid continues, more locations brought under probe based

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): National Investigation Agency's (NIA) raid at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS module case continued on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:14 IST

Peacock hunter arrested in TN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), June 13 (ANI): A peacock hunter, named Vijaykumar, was arrested by forest department officials in Velayuthampatti near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:03 IST

Retain headquarters of Army Training Command in Shimla: Anand...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the proposed shifting of the Headquarters of Army Training Command from Shimla to Meerut. Sharma has sought Singh's intervention to retain ARTRAC in Shimla.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:58 IST

West Bengal: OPDs remain shut as doctors' strike enters 3rd day

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 13 (ANI): The Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the Siliguri district hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will remain shut on Thursday as junior doctors' strike has entered the third day here. leaving hundreds of patients in the lurch.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:53 IST

MHC comes down heavily on TN State Government on water scarcity...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit details of the steps that it has taken to fulfil daily water requirements of people in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Nitish Kumar conducts high level meeting over liquor ban in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India] June 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday conducted a high-level meeting here to tighten prohibition in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:40 IST

Hyderabad man turns saviour after brother's death, rescues 107...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Where loss of life rattles people, Shiva turned into a saviour at the age of 12 after the demise of his younger brother.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:40 IST

Meeting of BJP national office bearers, party state-heads underway

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A meeting of BJP national office bearers and state president is underway at party headquarter on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here.

Read More
iocl