SC to hear students' plea on NEET questions tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by a group of students alleging that some questions in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were out of the NCERT syllabus.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on Thursday agreed to hear the case after the lawyer for the students mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition claimed that four questions in the NEET UG 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results of the examination on June 5. (ANI)

