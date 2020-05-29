SC to hear today plea over migrant labourers' miseries, difficulties amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a petition filed by human rights activist Medha Patkar over the "miseries and difficulties" being faced by migrants labourers across the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, will hear Patkar's petition today.

Medha Patkar, in her petition, sought a direction for a uniform platform to be created which can be used by all migrants for the ticketing system.

The petition sought directions to the appropriate governments (Centre and state governments) and authorities concerned for providing shelter, homes, food, and other basic necessities to migrant labourers walking back homes on-foot.

Patkar also said that these migrant labourers should be provided financial help and also sought directions to come up with a scheme for them to find employed post lockdown.

The apex court will also hear today the issue pertaining to the plight of lakhs of migrant labourers issue facing difficulties during the lockdown. The top court had on May 26 taken suo moto cognizance of the "problems" and "miseries" of migrant labourers and noted that there have been certain lapses on part of the Centre and State governments in providing help.

The court had also issued notices to the Government of India, governments of all State and Union Territories in the country, asked them to file their responses on the matter and posted it for hearing on May 28. The court had also sought the assistance of the Solicitor General on the matter. (ANI)