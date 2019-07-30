The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

SC to hear tomorrow pleas on referring petitions challenging 10% quota bill to Constitution Bench

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Wednesday continue hearing arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the general category could be heard by the Constitution Bench.
A three-judge Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde heard arguments of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Constitution Amendment.
Dhavan has sought setting up of Constitution Bench to hear the case saying the issue involves basic structure and will have to be heard by the five-judge Constitution Bench.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, opposed the contentions of Dhavan for referring the matter to the Constitution Bench.
During the hearing, Justice Bobde observed that reservation is ideally intended to bring equality of opportunity, but excessive reservation will have a negative impact on equality.
Earlier, the apex court had refused to stay the implementation of 10 per cent reservation given to EWS of the general category in jobs and education.
The court was hearing pleas filed by many individuals and NGOs.
One of the petitions filed by Tehseen Poonawala challenged the 103rd Constitutional amendment saying it was against the basic structure of Constitution, which does not allow for any reservation based on economic criteria.
The 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached, stated the plea.
An organisation, Youth for Equality, had also sought the quashing of the Bill, stating that it violated the "equality code of the Constitution" as reservation on economic grounds cannot be restricted to general category.
By way of the present amendments, the exclusion of the OBCs and the SCs/STs from the scope of the economic reservation essentially implies that only those who are poor from the general categories would avail the benefits of the quotas, the organisation had contended.
"Taken together with the fact that the high creamy layer limit of Rs 8 lakh per annum ensures that the elite in the OBCs and SCs/STs capture the reservation benefits repeatedly, the poor sections of these categories remain completely deprived. This is an overwhelming violation of the basic feature of equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution and elsewhere," the petition had stated. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:53 IST

Deft floor management helped BJP get Triple Talaq Bill passed in...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The success of BJP in getting the contentious Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha came after some deft political management by the party leaders, which included reaching out to opposition leaders, MPs "individually" and chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Prades

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:40 IST

CCD founder missing: Signature on note does not tally with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): The authenticity of the note allegedly written by founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) V G Siddhartha, who is missing since Monday, is not known and the signature on it does not match with Siddhartha's signature as available in his annual reports, said t

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Triple talaq bill stands for gender justice and equality, not...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 stands for gender justice, equality and dignity, and is not about religion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:22 IST

Army mountaineering team flagged off for Mt. Kun in Ladakh region

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A 23-member Indian Army mountaineering team, including women officers, was flagged off here on Tuesday by Lieutenant General YK Joshi for Mount Kun in the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:16 IST

2 Amrapali officials arrested over cheating allegations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Two officials of Amrapali Builders have been arrested over cheating allegations by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:13 IST

Mufti, Omar engage in Twitter spat over passage of triple talaq...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, with the latter stating that PDP leaders abstaining from voting "helped the government with th

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:11 IST

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce, Aashmore Pvt Ltd, Turbotech...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a first information report (FIR) against Rolls Royce Plc, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, Ashok Patni, Director, M/s Aashmore Pvt Ltd, Aashmore Pvt Ltd, M/s Turbotech Energy Services International Pvt Ltd, other unknown o

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:07 IST

'Influential' Ratul Puri tampering with evidence in...

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told a special court here that businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was responsible for tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses in a money laundering case related to the VVIP

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:53 IST

'British citizens should be cautious about travelling to...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): British citizens should be cautious about travelling to war-stricken countries like Syria where there is no ability to provide consular assistance to the citizens, a UK diplomat said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:50 IST

MP: Tigress, cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A tigress and her cub were found dead in Kalwa range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:48 IST

Lok Sabha passes Code on Wages Bill, 2019

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill to codify provisions of four existing laws to provide legislative protection of minimum wage to the entire workforce and prohibit the employers from paying wages less than the minimum wages.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:48 IST

Muslims, Christians jeopardizing Indian culture: Indian culture

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh on Tuesday stoked a possible controversy as he claimed that Indian culture and principle are being jeopardized in Muslim and Christian dominated regions.

Read More
iocl