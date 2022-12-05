SC to hold Hackathon to identify innovative ideas for bringing efficiency in "filing to listing" process

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India, Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has directed to organise a Hackathon event in the Supreme Court, which would be a novel event in the history of the top court.

It is an initiative to identify innovative ideas and to explore practical propositions for refining and bringing efficiency in the existing process from 'filing to listing' of judicial matters in the Registry, stated a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

"This will be an event wherein duty holders, stakeholders and beneficiaries shall engage in collaborative brainstorming, with a goal to bring in evolution by the inclusion of new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box open innovative ideas," the release added.

The event will be organised under the supervision and guidance of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Supreme Court Judge.

The members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association will also be invited to participate in the event and provide insights by way of their suggestions for the improvement of the system.



In addition, suggestions will also be sought from the duty holders, viz., the officers and officials of the Registry, as well as law clerks, deputed in the residential offices of the Chief Justice of India and the Judges of the Supreme Court.

The press release stated that the best 18 suggestions / innovative ideas would be identified and would be accorded the opportunity to deliver a presentation for demonstrating their vision of the idea/suggestion.

A notification in this regard would be published very soon. The procedure to apply for the event along with the link for online submission of applications would be indicated therein.

The applicant/participant would be required to briefly suggest the change/innovation, which in his/her opinion, will bring further efficiency in the existing processes of filing cases to listing thereof. The suggestions made by the participants should be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

The first rank holder and the runner-up of the Hackathon will be felicitated, said the press release, adding that larger Hackathons are proposed to be organised in future also under the aegis of various Committees of Judges of the Supreme Court on the various topics of importance for the efficient functioning of the judicial system. (ANI)

