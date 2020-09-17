SC to pass 'appropriate order' on setting up courts for trial of MPs, MLAs facing criminal, corruption charges

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court said it would pass appropriate orders on the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking setting up of special courts for speedy trial of sitting and former MPs and MLAs facing criminal or corruption charges and debarring them from entering politics.

During the hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, told the Apex Court bench headed by Justice N V Ramana that it would welcome any order for setting up of Special Courts for speedy trial of sitting and former MPs and MLAs facing criminal and corruption cases.

"The Top Court may, if it considers appropriate, fix a time frame for completion of trials in pending cases against sitting and former legislators," he said.



In its last hearing on September 10, the top court had issued notice to the centre on the application (amended) filed by Upadhyay, regarding debarring of convicted MLAs and MPs from contesting elections for life.

The top court had earlier stated that if the MLAs and MPs are convicted for over two years, they will be debarred from the political arena for six years. However, the petitioner, Upadhayay wanted a direction that the convicted must be debarred from entering the political arena for life.

Appearing on his behalf, senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, said that MPs and MLAs accused of heinous crimes continue to be in the Parliament and even become ministers.

The top court is likely to hear the matter again after two weeks. (ANI)

