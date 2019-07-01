Representative Image
Representative Image

SC to reopen today after six-week vacation, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): After six-week summer vacation, the Supreme Court will reopen on Monday and will hear many important and sensitive cases including Congress president Rahul Gandhi contempt case, Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute and Rafale review petitions among others.
The court was closed for the annual summer vacation from May 13 to June 30.
The apex court will work, after a full sanctioned strength of 31 judges -- after a long time -- with the recent appointment of two judges including Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
The court will also pronounce the judgement on a slew of review petitions pending before it.
It had reserved its verdict after hearing from former ministers, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha, Prashant Bhushan, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. They wanted a direction to review the court's last year verdict, which had rejected their petitions for directing a probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France
The top court will also pronounce the order on review petitions filed in the entry of women of all ages into the popular Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
The Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute matter, the most sensitive and important case, would also be heard, as the court, in its last hearing, had granted more time and asked the panel of mediators to amicably resolve the case through dialogues by August 15.
Although Gandhi had tendered his unconditional apology for his alleged jibe on "chowkidar chor hai" remark, the Supreme Court will hear the case and see whether the prosecution should be initiated or not against him.
A five-judge Constitution Bench will also deliver its judgement in a case whether the Chief Justice of India's office is covered under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI).
The top court will also begin hearing of pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
A roster which was issued, on June 2, by the top court will be implemented from Monday.
As per the new latest roster system, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) matters will now be heard by the benches headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and Rohinton Fali Nariman.
The four Justices will hear the PILs assigned to them by the CJI.
The election matters, which were vested earlier exclusively with the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, will now be shared with the bench headed by Justice Bobde.
According to the roster, Justices MM Shantanagoudar and S Abdul Nazeer will now head benches at the apex court. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:26 IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and six other national level functionaries of the organisation have joined Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:14 IST

Shimla: 3 killed as school bus rolls down hill

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Three people, including two students and the driver of a school bus, were killed after the vehicle rolled down a hill here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:02 IST

'Kachhe Khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya on son Akash...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday defended his son and MLA Akash and called him a 'kachha khiladi' (novice player) for beating up a government employee with a cricket bat here last week. 

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:00 IST

10 dead, 7 injured as matador plunges into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed while seven others were injured after a matador carrying them fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed, 6 injured after car rams into parked...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Five people including two children were killed while six others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling in, hit a parked truck on the national highway in Guntur's Chilakaluripeta in the wee hours of Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:27 IST

Mumbai: Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Mumbai has been witnessing relentless heavy downpour from Sunday night and many parts of the city are expected to continue to see good showers on Monday, according to the weather department.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:27 IST

Tejashwi to discuss encephalitis deaths in Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:04 IST

Amarnath yatra kicks off, to conclude on Aug 15

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal base camp here on Monday morning, kicking off the annual pilgrimage to the 46-day-long yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 08:37 IST

Maharashtra train derailment: 10 cancelled, 4 diverted due to mishap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): 10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section earlier today, the Central Railway said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 08:26 IST

Raids at 14 spas in Noida, 35 arrested

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): As many as 35 people, including 10 men and 25 women, were arrested after 15 teams of police conducted raids at 14 spa centres in Sector 18 here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:59 IST

Unidentified miscreants erase 'Aurangabad', rewrite it as...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants erased the name of the city "Aurangabad" from a board at the railway station and re-wrote it as "Sambhajinagar" on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:54 IST

Hyderabad: Police busts cricket betting racket, 2 apprehended

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Sunday busted a cricket-betting racket and apprehended two people in connection with it.

Read More
iocl